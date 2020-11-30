Cavani Has Scored More Premier League Goals Than Aguero, Firmino This Season

Manchester United appeared to have succumbed under pressure against Southampton, trailing by two goals in the first half. But in a brilliant display, the Red Devils made an epic comeback with Edinson Cavani netting a brace to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side bag a crucial three points at St Mary's on Sunday. An interesting stat has since revealed Cavani's impact in the Premier League since his arrival this season.

Southampton vs Man United: Red Devils register comeback win over Saints

Southampton bagged an early lead in the game when defender Jan Bednarek shrugged off Marcus Rashford to skim James Ward-Prowse's corner past David de Gea. Ward-Prowse doubled the lead for the Saints, striking a phenomenal free-kick. Although De Gea tried to get his hands on the ball, the sheer pace saw the ball crash into the net.

Man United appeared disgruntled as they headed back into the dressing room at half-time. Although the game appeared to tilt in Southampton's favour, Solskjaer's men bounced back in the second half to inflict a defeat on the hosts. Cavani was introduced in the second half to influence the proceedings, replacing Mason Greenwood.

Southampton vs Man United: Cavani goals help sink Soton

The Uruguayan had an instant impact as he provided a pinpoint pass to Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese displaying utmost composure to pull one goal back. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar, in the 74th minute, struck the equaliser after a Fernandes' shot was deflected, making way for the substitute to net it past Alex McCarthy.

The game appeared to be headed towards a draw with the two sides appearing to share the spoils. However, Cavani quite literally rose to the occasion to head home an injury-time winner following a splendid cross from Rashford. The brace against Southampton takes the 33-year-old's Premier League tally to three goals in five appearances.

Cavani's Premier League tally surpasses Firmino, Aguero goals

Interestingly, Cavani has managed to net more than the likes of Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Roberto Firmino this season in the league. Aguero has just one strike in the Premier League, managing just two appearances, courtesy of injury concerns. Aubameyang has two goals in 10 games for Arsenal, same as Liverpool striker Firmino. Man United sit eighth in the Premier League standings after this victory with 16 points in nine games.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter