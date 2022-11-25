'Chapter Is Closed': Ronaldo Gives Blunt Reply To Query On Man United In 2-min Presser

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has had an eventual week as it began with his contract getting terminated by Manchester United and ended with him becoming the first male player in FIFA World Cup history to score at five editions of the tournament. The 37-year-old scripted history on November 24 after he scored Portugal's first goal from the penalty spot against Ghana.

His goal was instrumental in helping Portugal get their FIFA World Cup campaign up and running as the Seleção went on to register a 3-2 win over Ghana. While his historic goal was a moment to celebrate, what grabbed the headlines this week was his contract getting terminated by Manchester United. When a reporter asked him about his contract termination, Ronaldo gave a forthright reply in what was just a two-minute-long press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo shuts down reporter in presser

Following an enthralling Portugal vs Ghana game, Cristiano Ronaldo answered just two questions in his post-match press conference. On being asked about his record-breaking goal, the 37-year-old replied, "This was a beautiful moment – my fifth World Cup. We won, and we started on a good foot. A very important win. We know the first match is crucial. But also a world record. The first player to score in five World Cups. That makes me proud."

In his very next question, Ronaldo was asked about his thoughts on his contract getting terminated by Manchester United, to which he replied, "The most important step is we won. It was a week that finished this chapter (with United). This chapter is closed. We wanted to start on a good foot. We won. I could help my team. All the rest does not matter."

Ronaldo & Manchester United part ways by mutual agreement

A few days after Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan left the footballing world stunned, Manchester United confirmed that they would part ways with the Portuguese international via mutual agreement. Their statement read,

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."