A Look At Three Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Replacements At Manchester United

Manchester United parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps one of the biggest stories coming from the football world this week. Old Trafford released Ronaldo on mutual terms, a move that came in the aftermath of an explosive interview of the 37-year-old star with British talk show host Piers Morgan. Ronaldo claimed in the interview that he has no respect for United coach Erik ten Hag because the latter 'doesn't respect' him. The interview garnered a lot of attention forcing Manchester United to issue a response.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," United said in its statement.

The Red Devils will now look to find a replacement for Ronaldo, however, it may have been already started behind closed doors at Old Trafford. Here is a list of possible players who could step in for Ronaldo in the Manchester United team.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo was already on the radar of United and coach Erik ten Hag in the summer as they wanted to sign the prolific striker for the season. However, the deal never went through and Gakpo continued playing for Eredivisie club PSV. He has so far had a remarkable season with PSV, scoring 13 goals in just 24 matches, including 17 assists.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay was part of Manchester United from 2015 to 2017 before he was released by the then-Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho. Depay was let go by United due to his ordinary performances. He is currently with the Spanish club Barcelona, who are reportedly planning to release him in January. United could target Depay as a potential replacement for Ronaldo.

Victor Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is expected to be a key target for United in the next transfer window. United were looking to sign him in the summer but after Ronaldo decided to continue at Old Trafford, the plan to sign Osimhen was dropped. Osimhen has since enjoyed a successful season at Napoli, for whom he scored 10 goals in 14 matches.

Image: AP