CHE Vs LU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Match Preview

Chelsea (CHE) will play host to Leeds United (LU) on matchday 11 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday, December 5. The clash between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm BST (Sunday, 1:30 am IST) with up to 2,000 fans in attendance. Here's a look at our CHE vs LU Dream11 prediction, CHE vs LU Dream11 team and CHE vs LU Dream11 top picks ahead of the contest.

CHE vs LU match prediction and preview

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are currently in third place on the Premier League table with 19 points from 10 games. The Blues were held to a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous league game and then sealed qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla on Wednesday. The West London side are now unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions and are showing signs that they could mount a title challenge this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are enjoying life since their return to the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa's men are currently in 12th place on the league table with 14 points from 10 games. In their last outing, Leeds United managed to get three points against Carlo Ancelotti's high-flying Everton.

Based on the recent form and results of both teams, our CHE vs LU match prediction is a 3-1 win for Chelsea.

CHE vs LU playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for Chelsea: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Giroud, Werner

Predicted starting line-up for Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas; Raphinha, Klich, Phillips, Alioski; Harrison; Bamford

CHE vs LU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - I.Meslier

Defenders - K.Zouma, B.Chilwell, L.Ayling, T.Silva

Midfielders - K.Phillips, H.Ziyech, M.Mount

Forwards - T.Werner (C), O.Giroud, P Bamford (VC)

⚽@Patrick_Bamford spent five years at @ChelseaFC early in his career.

Will the striker add to his 7 goals so far this season in the @premierleague? Let us know below!👇 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/h4LUtEKKwc — Leeds United StatZone (@lufcsz) December 4, 2020

CHE vs LU Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Chelsea - T.Wermer, H.Ziyech, K.Zouma, O.Giroud

Top picks for Leeds United - I.Meslier, P.Bamford, K.Phillips, L.Ayling

Note: The CHE vs LU Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHE vs LU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. Our CHE vs LU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Chelsea, Leeds United Instagram