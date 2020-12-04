Pele Pens Heartfelt message For "Great Friend" Diego Maradona; Fans Get Emotional 

Three-time World Cup winner Pele took to social media, after the death of his “great friend” Diego Maradona and penned a heartfelt letter to pay homage to the Argentine great. The Brazil legend referred to Maradona as a "genius" who "enchanted the world" and insisted that the two-time Serie A winner was a legend of the game. Pele's special tribute to Maradona left fans on social media emotional, with many applauding Pele for his heartfelt message.

Diego Maradona death: Pele posts a special message for his "great friend"

In Brazil, it is common to pay respect to a person a week after their demise as the “seventh-day mass” is celebrated by Catholics, including Pele. In an emotional post for Maradona, seven days after his death, Pele deemed the Argentine icon as a "true legend". "It's been seven days since you left us. You were a true legend of the game but above all that, you will always be considered as a great friend of mine with an even bigger heart."

Although Pele and Maradona never played against each other, the two South Americans, widely regarded as the greatest footballers to grace the game, still also had a pinch of rivalry. During the turn of the millennium, Pele was crowned “Player of (20th) Century” by FIFA whereas Maradona won by public vote. However, in Pele's recent social media post, the Brazilian claimed that Maradona was second to none.

Pele continued, "The world would be a much better place if we could compare each other less and start admiring each other more. So, I want to say that you, Maradona, are beyond comparison". The six-time Brazilian champion also added a series of pictures to his message including one showing a young Maradona all smiles besides Pele playing the guitar.

Pele then went on to reveal his adoration for Maradona, "Your journey was marked by honesty. And in your unique and particular way, you taught us that we have to love and say "I love you" a lot more often. Your quick departure didn't let me say it to you, so I will just write: I love you, Diego."

Towards the end of his post, Pele claimed that he would certainly meet Maradona in heaven and will play in the same team with the Argentine. "When I score that time, I won't celebrate because I will come to embrace you first". Pele's post received plenty of plaudits and praise from fans on social media, who were left emotional with the Brazilian's touching tribute to Maradona.

One wrote, "Two legends of the game" while another added, "So sad that Pele lost his great friend. I'm sure Diego's watching over him right now and smiling". A third wrote, "Wow, such lovely words from one legend to another, I'm speechless."

Image Credits - Pele Instagram