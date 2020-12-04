Man United Transfer News: Red Devils NOT Interested In AC Milan Star Hakan Calhanoglu

The winter transfer window is less than a month away and Man United transfer news has already taken the internet by storm. Amongst the latest players to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford is AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turkish international is out of contract in the summer and has been in tremendous form, as the Rossoneri have climbed to the top of the Serie A so far ahead of arch-rivals Inter Milan.

Calhanoglu to Man United? Red Devils distance themselves from Calhanoglu transfer rumours

According to Man United transfer news by Stretty News, the Red Devils retain no interest in signing Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with Bild journalist Christian Falk telling Sempre Milan that there was a ‘90% chance’ he would join Man United. Calhanoglu's contract in San Siro expires in the summer and is eligible to talk to clubs in January regarding a free transfer.

Manchester United have no interest in signing Hakan Calhanoglu. [Stretty News] #mufc #RS pic.twitter.com/FBYOMjXct8 — Red Devil Updates (@reddupdates) December 3, 2020

However, rumours linking Calhanoglu to Man United have been surprising considering that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strengthened his midfield in the past two transfer windows, signing Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek from Sporting and Ajax respectively. Both midfielders have settled well, and there's no reason to believe that the Red Devils are hoping to strengthen that area of the pitch. Furthermore, the report also states that the Turkish international is likely to sign a new contract with AC Milan than move away on a free transfer. It is believed that Calhanoglu’s representatives are exploiting such rumours, to gain a better deal for their client.

(☀️) Paolo Maldini 🇮🇹 has just confirmed that AC Milan are negotiating with Hakan Çalhanoglu 🇹🇷 to extend his contract. ⌛️✍️ [Sky] #ACMilan #ACMCEL pic.twitter.com/eBTKrc0Cmv — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 3, 2020

Calhanoglu transfer: Calhanoglu stats

According to Transfermarkt, Hakan Calhanoglu signed for AC Milan for a transfer worth £20.97million in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen. Since arriving in Italy, the Turkish international struggled for form but made a resurgent return under manager Stefano Pioli. Hakan has managed 28 goals and 40 assists in 144 games for the Rossoneri, of which 16 goals and 13 assists have come since the start of last season. The former Bayer Leverkusen star has formed a key partnership with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Pioli's attack, and Milan are keen to retain his services as they look to win the Scudetto for the first time since the 2010/11 season.

(Image Courtesy: Hakan Calhanoglu Instagram)