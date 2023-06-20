Chelsea Announce First Signing Of The Mauricio Pochettino Era For Close To €60m

Why you are reading this: Chelsea football club had a terrible campaign in the 2022-23 season as even after heavy investments squad failed to perform to its standard. After appointing the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, the manager stated that he will rebuild the squad and will make sure that the unwanted players that have failed to perform to a decent level will leave the club. With Joao Felix returning to Atletico Madrid, Kai Havertz linked to other clubs and Romelu Lukaku looking for another club this season, Chelsea has made their first signing of this window.

3 things you need to know

Christopher Nkunku has signed for Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku scored 23 goals and 9 assists in 36 games last season

Christopher Nkunku is the first signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era

What is the transfer fee of Christopher Nkunku?

Christopher Nkunku's $53 million transfer from RB Leipzig to Chelsea has been finalised. The 25-year-old French forward is Stamford Bridge's first acquisition of the Mauricio Pochettino era and has signed a six-year contract. The pre-contract agreement that Nkunku signed with Chelsea in December has now been formalised. Nkunku's debut for Chelsea will be during their preseason tour of the United States. On the first weekend of the new season, against Liverpool, he hopes to make his complete debut.

Why did Chelsea sign Christopher Nkunku?

The co-sporting directors of Chelsea, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, said in a statement that the French forward, who has established himself as one of the top attackers in European football over the past two seasons, will add the quality to the Chelsea attack it lacked in previous campaigns. The directors also believe that the player will be versatile for the team because he can play anywhere while attacking and can also dominate the field as a second striker.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley stated: “He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season.”

Last season, Christopher Nkunku played 36 games for RB Leipzig in all competitions, tallying 23 goals and 9 assists. If the attacker maintains this form in the Premier League, the $53 million purchase price might prove to be a big bargain. Since a forward was Chelsea's first signing of the year, the forwards who are now connected to other teams may be about to announce their departure from Stamford Bridge.