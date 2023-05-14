Chelsea Closing In On Appointing Mauricio Pochettino As New Manager: Reports

Chelsea have endured a tough season as the club has already witnessed two managerial changes in this campaign. Thomas Tuchel left the club and Graham Potter also followed suit as the debacle seem to have gripped the club. Frank Lampard was appointed on an interim basis and he will remain in charge since the end of this season.

Chelsea to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur manager: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea is closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager will probably assume responsibilities from the summer and will be the third full-time manager under the current reign.

Pochettino would need little time to adjust to the positive and negative aspects of the Premier League, which has unquestionably been the most challenging league in the world. He has already managed Southampton and Spurs,

Despite spending pretty lavishly over the last couple of transfer windows, the Blues have not really managed to compete with the other Premier League big-shots with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City. Pochettino is expected to be handed over a hefty transfer kitty to bring in his kind of players when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Football expert Fabrizio Romano too confirmed the development as he posted on Twitter, claiming the Argentine will sign on the dotted line soon.

"Chelsea are now set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach, here we go! Full agreement in place as expected. #CFC Pochettino has accepted all conditions of long term deal — it will be signed and completed soon after negotiation very advanced since April."

Chelsea are now set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach, here we go! Full agreement in place as expected. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Pochettino has accepted all conditions of long term deal — it will be signed and completed soon after negotiation very advanced since April. pic.twitter.com/nI3f0oJ6jJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2023

An official statement is still pending, and it remains to be seen when the club agrees to reveal their next manager. Chelsea played a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the last match and to make the situation even worse, there will be no European football for the West Londoners next season.