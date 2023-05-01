Chelsea Try To Contact Jose Mourinho, 'The Special One' Refuses To Respond: Report

Chelsea have endured an awful season as the Premier League giants have failed to live up to the bill this season. They have fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in the same season and appointed Frank Lampard as the interim manager for the remainder of the season. A number of managers have been linked with the vacant position and a very surprising name is doing the rounds.

As per sources, Jose Mourinho has been approached to be the next manager of Chelsea but the AS Roma manager rejected all the advances. The Portuguese manager had two separate stints with the club and injected new life into the West London giants.

Three Premier League trophies speak volumes about his credentials as he used to be a father figure in the Roman Abramovich reign. Mourinho is yet to extend his current contract which expires in 2024.

Jose Mourinho rejected Chelsea approach: Reports

He took charge in 2021 and led the Italian side to the Europa Conference League title in the 2021-22 season. Roma have also secured a place in the Europa League semifinal and they could still lift a trophy despite struggling in the Serie A this campaign.

Roma drew 1-1 with Milan and the manager praised his team despite conceding a last gasp goal. “The fight for Champions League football is for those who invested in the Champions League fight, that fight does not belong to us. We’re there because the boys do an amazing job. We are there with the others because we play hard. We are there and we do what we can. Our season is fantastic, but ultimately we will go as far as the difficulties we’ve faced will allow us to.”

Chelsea's struggle has been pretty evident and following their cash splurge in the last two transfer windows, results haven't really reflected. Players like Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez have not been at their best and the Blues are still searching for that winning formula.

They crashed out of the Champions League following their encounters with Real Madrid while a place in Europa is also seemingly out of reach as they are currently 12th in the English Premier League.