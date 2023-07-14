Chelsea Fans Frustrated As Christian Pulisic's Remarks Hint At Resentment Towards The Club

Chelsea football club has been on fire this transfer window, as the club has sold some of its best players this summer. After having a poor campaign in the Premier League, finishing 12th on the table and having a goal difference of -9 is a concerning fact for the club. This Thursday, AC Milan announced the signing of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.

3 things you need to know

Christian Pulisic has a market value of €25.00 million

Pulisic has arrived in AC Milan

Pulisic is set to wear the No. 11 for the Serie-A giants

Christian Pulisic makes a huge statement about Chelsea FC

The USA captain is the new AC Milan player after the Italian giants signed the forward for a four-year deal with an option for a further year, Milan made it official on Thursday. According to reports, the player was sold for €20.00 million with add-ons. The 24-year-old star spent four years at Stamford Bridge, making 145 match appearances and providing 26 goals and 21 assists.

Given that Pulisic joined the Blues in 2019 for about £60 million from Borussia Dortmund, it's fair to say that he fell short of expectations. Early in his Chelsea career, the 21-year-old scored a flawless hat trick and went on to conclude his rookie campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists.

"I wish I had been given more of an opportunity."



Christian Pulisic was left frustrated by his spell at Chelsea 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/v9Ky2oQq3j — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 13, 2023

Before departing for Milan, he only managed to score 26 goals throughout his tenure there due to injuries and a decline in form. Although Pulisic complained that the Premier League side didn't offer him enough opportunities. When asked if he might have been given more time to prove himself, he responded to ESPN,

Of course. I’d like to think so, Of course there are definitely times where I wish I could’ve gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy but yeah, for whatever reason, that’s not the case and like I said, I’m just so excited for this new challenge and I’m definitely ready and up for it.

The player was the latest to join the list of players Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Kante, and Joao Felix who were unwanted by the new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino who eyes to rebuild the club.

Fans show their disagreement with Christian Pulisic

Definitely did have his chances, injuries need to be taken into account but it is what it is — MAH (@matissearmani) July 13, 2023

Captain Clinic spent more time in the club’s clinic than the pitch and he is talking about opportunities! — kal (@SirKhaliffa) July 14, 2023

He seems to have forgotten he was the one that was injured majority of the time.



I don’t think he has ever played 10 matches straight without getting a knock/injured in between. — Creasy Bear (@_creasy_bear_) July 13, 2023

You earn opportunities. When you expect to be given things you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. — SidCFC1905 ⭐️⭐️ (@SCfc1905) July 13, 2023

Chelsea fans were not happy with the statement from their former player but Pulisic during his time with the club won UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup with the Premier League side.