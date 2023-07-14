Jorginho Scores Bizarre Own Goal During Arsenal's First Pre-season Game Vs Nurnberg- WATCH

The pre-season is on, with players travelling to different countries to prepare for the upcoming season. Arsenal’s pre-season programme kicked off on Thursday night with a new, modified squad travelling to Germany for a friendly against Bundesliga 2 side FC Nurnberg. However, the Premier League runner-ups did not perform as per expectations.

3 things you need to know

Arsenal's new signing Kai Havertz made his debut against Nurnberg

Many youngsters like Nwaneriand Kiwior showed brilliant skills during the match for Arsenal

Arsenal drew with the Bundesliga 2 side

Jorginho made a blunder against FC Nurnberg

Jorginho embarrassed Arsenal after scoring a long-range goal inside his own net as Arsenal was seen struggling against the team that participates in the second division of German football. According to the reports, the Premier League runners-up drew Watford in an indoor friendly before a better team lined up against Nurnberg in Germany. Arsenal’s top performers, Bukayo Saka and Aaron, both played their first match after international duty, with former Chelsea star Kai Havert making his debut for his new team coming off the bench.

A solid strike by Jorginho for Arsenal…



Too bad it was past his own ‘keeper, though 😅pic.twitter.com/vfEjF8qP4D — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 13, 2023

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 7th minute after scoring a beautiful goal, but the match did not turn out to be good for the Gunners after the second half. Karl Hein, an Arsenal substitute goalkeeper, was partially at fault. Jorginho was under pressure as a result of his careless pass forward from the edge of the area. By pushing a first-time left-footer back past the Estonian and into the goal, the Italian equalised Hein's negligence. However, Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal is expected to be announced anytime soon, and it could be an alarming situation for Jorginho and other midfielders in the squad as Rice has been one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League.

Where will Arsenal play their next match?

Arsenal's pre-season programme is going to be very exciting, as they will now be heading to the USA for three matches. They will be facing Manchester United and FC Barcelona, and they will be heading for a big game against the MLS All-Stars. Declan Rice and Jurrien are expected to be travelling by plane for the encounters in the USA.