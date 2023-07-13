'Is it me or are his knees deformed?': Fans notice bizarre detail about Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami generated a lot of hype in recent times. The former FC Barcelona forward signed a lucrative deal with the MLS side and the player is expected to make his first appearance against Mexican side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match on July 21. He led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title last year in Qatar. The Latin American side defeated France in the summit clash.

Fans noticed the uniqueness of Lionel Messi's knee

Lionel Messi has had very limited fitness issues during his esteemed career. The Argentine however managed to create a buzz on social media as he posted a pic on his official Instagram handle. Before being unveiled by MLS side Inter Miami, the Argentine took some time off to rest following a gruelling season and was seen with his family on a beach.

But it was not Messi who garnered attention as his knee seemed to be the subject of supporters' curiousness. His left knee showed inflammation of the skin which particularly took his fans by the storm. Some of the concerned fans even commented on the post as they wanted to know the real reason behind that peculiar shape of his knee.

A user wrote, "Why do your knees look like that?" Another fan questioned, "Is it me or are his knees deformed?"

The real reason behind Lionel Messi's knee revealed

There had been severe worries about a possible injury that Messi might have been carrying. But RAC1 has divulged the actual reason behind that shape. As per the media outlet, Messi's superior physical condition is the main reason behind the formation of that peculiar lump.

The 36-year-old is still going strong and the player's strong quadriceps created that on his knee. The World Cup winner is still going strong and is about to be unveiled by Inter Miami next week in a grand manner. It has been hoped that Messi's arrival could change the US football scene as he will be the biggest football player ever to have signed for an MLS football club.