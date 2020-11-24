Chelsea Have Conceded Only ONCE In Their Last Seven games With Mendy Between The Sticks

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have conceded only one goal in their last 630 minutes of football in all competitions. The Blues seem to have rectified their defensive issues following the arrival of Edouard Mendy in September as the Senegalese shot-stopper replaced the under-fire Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mendy has been superb for Chelsea between the sticks this season, having already kept seven clean sheets in nine appearances.

Chelsea defence look a solid unit with Edouard Mendy in goal

Given that Chelsea conceded 54 Premier League goals last season, only a few might have seen their transformation with a new man between the posts coming quite this quickly. Lampard's side were struggling to keep clean sheets at the start of this season with Kepa in goal and veteran goalkeeper Willy Cabellero also failed to make things easier for the Blues. However, Mendy's arrival has proven to be an inspiration for Chelsea as the stats show that he has conceded just two goals in nine appearances for the club this season.

7 clean sheets out of 9 games Edouard Mendy. Cannot explain how much this makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/Ru3sVM7xFZ — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) November 21, 2020

Mendy arrived at Chelsea from Rennes in September in a deal that cost the Premier League club around £22 million. He made his debut for the Blues against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the EFL Cup as Chelsea lost 5–4 on penalties following a 1–1 draw after 90 minutes. He then made his Premier League debut in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on October 3.

Despite Mendy's impressive performances against Spurs and Palace, Lampard opted to give Kepa another chance in goal by starting him against Southampton. However, Chelsea drew the game 3-3 and fans called for Mendy to start over Kepa. Since then, Mendy has been Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper and kept six clean sheets in his last seven games.

Edouard Mendy's numbers for Chelsea so far:



Games: 9

Shots on Target Faced: 18

Saves: 16

Save Percentage: 89%

Post shot xG: 5.01

Goals Actually Conceded: 2



He's out-performing his Post-shot xG by a margin of [3.01] 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/piYAGnrn8y — Nouman (@nomifooty) November 23, 2020

Chelsea kept clean sheets against Sevilla, Man United, Krasnodar, Burnley and Rennes before conceding in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United prior to the November international break. However, the Blues returned to their ways of shutting the opposition out against Newcastle in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Overall, Mendy's presence in goal has also lifted the performance levels of the defenders in front of him. Chelsea's defensive improvement has seen them climb up to third place in the Premier League table. Chelsea are also at the top of their UEFA Champions League Group E and are yet to concede a goal in Europe.

Image Credits - Chelsea Instagram