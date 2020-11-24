Jack Grealish Charged With A FOURTH Driving Offence, Villa Skipper Due To Appear In Court

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with his fourth motoring offence this year, with the midfielder set to appear at court on Tuesday. The midfielder, who has been playing some of the best football of his career in recent months has had run-ins with the law in the past as well. Jack Grealish’s impressive performances have seen him linked with Manchester City, despite the Englishman signing a new contract in September.

Also Read: MATCHDAY: Chelsea, Barcelona, Dortmund Look To Advance In CL

Jack Grealish charged after midfielder pulled up for driving carelessly

The latest Jack Grealish driving offence is said to have occurred on October 18, with the England international pulled up for driving carelessly around Aston Villa’s training ground last month. According to media reports addressing the Jack Grealish charged story, the Villa skipper has been accused of driving without due care on the M42, the A446 and Bodymoor Heath Road. The fourth Jack Grealish driving offence was confirmed by the West Midlands Police and the incident came to light via fresh documents ahead of Grealish’s hearing in front of the Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

England star Grealish charged with fourth driving offence https://t.co/v34vYUgYZ7 pic.twitter.com/qZDPF0ui7c — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) November 23, 2020

Also Read: Leeds' Cooper Makes 13-year-old suffering From Cancer A Virtual Mascot For Arsenal Clash

Jack Grealish is due to appear in court for the three other driving offences committed by him in March. Notably, the 25-year-old was arrested and charged after crashing his £80,000 Range Rover following a 4 am party in March. During the incident, Grealish was accused of reversing his 4x4 vehicle from a designated parking bay and slamming it into a parked silver Citroen van.

While the van was left with a dented bumper and smashed rear lights, a £30,000 silver C-class Mercedes and a £20,000 blue Mercedes sustained damage as well due to Grealish’s mistake. Several pictures of Grealish standing at the scene of the incident then went viral, in which the midfielder can be seen standing next to his vehicle in a blue hoodie. The Aston Villa star was charged with three offences as a result, and will now appear in court for the three offences along with the one from last month on Tuesday.

Jack Grealish transfer rumours link Villa skipper with a move to Man City

Pep Guardiola wants #ManCity to move for Jack Grealish, having identified the Aston Villa midfielder as a top target for his planned rebuild. Guardiola has discussed the 25-year-old’s quality with Kevin De Bruyne.



[@IndyFootball / Exclusive] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) November 23, 2020

On the field, the 25-year-old has been in tremendous form for Aston Villa. The midfielder has been central to the club’s impressive start this season and has scored five goals and registered six assists in nine appearances this season. The Englishman’s stellar form has meant that the Grealish to Man City rumours have gotten stronger, with media reports revealing that Pep Guardiola views the midfielder as a primary target.

Also Read: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Keen On Signing Jack Grealish; Midfielder Might Cost £100m

According to media reports covering the Jack Grealish to Man City rumours, any Jack Grealish transfer will end up costing the club upwards of £100 million. The Independent also revealed that Guardiola has already discussed the possibility of bringing in the Englishman with midfielder maestro Kevin De Bruyne. Before the latest 5-year Jack Grealish Villa contract was signed, the Englishman was also on the shortlist of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Revive interest In Villa Captain Jack Grealish

Image Credits: Jack Grealish Instagram