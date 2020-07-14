Chelsea Looking To Swap Kepa For Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper Jan Oblak This Summer

The form of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been widely discussed this season. The Spanish goalkeeper has the worst save percentage of any Premier League goalkeeper this season and has been widely questioned for his shot-stopping ability. The 25-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga was even dropped earlier this season by Frank Lampard due to his poor form. Due to the poor performances of the world-record custodian, several reports covering Chelsea transfer news have linked the club to other goalkeepers as transfer targets.

Chelsea have made Jan Oblak their No.1 goalkeeper target this summer.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has seen current 1st choice Kepa Arrizabalaga struggle badly this season with the club now looking at potential replacements.Atletico Madrid keeper Oblak, 27, has a £120m buy-out clause pic.twitter.com/eBNrn0hGMd — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 13, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Chelsea looking to bring in Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid

Several reports covering Chelsea transfer news have reported how the Blues are looking to swap Kepa Arrizabalaga with Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid. A report in The Mirror talking about Chelsea transfer news reported the development. The Chelsea transfer news report revealed that Frank Lampard is looking to offer a player plus cash deal that will look to bring Jan Oblak in from Atletico Madrid. Jan Oblak is widely considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, Jan Oblak’s release clause at Atletico Madrid is a mammoth £120 million.

In their attempt to bring Jab Oblak to Chelsea, the Blues will be looking to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga to Atletico Madrid in the hope that the Spanish club will reduce their asking price. It is unclear whether the player plus cash deal involving Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jan Oblak will tempt Atletico Madrid. Jan Oblak is contracted with the club until 2023, with Atletico Madrid having no interest to let go one of their best players.

Chelsea transfer news: Several goalkeepers been linked with the Blues

Turns out Hugo Lloris has been the best shot-stopper in the PL this season. Kepa is among the worst. pic.twitter.com/JATMnh4337 — Ali Tweedale (@alitweedale) February 21, 2019

Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid isn’t the only goalkeeper linked to the club. The poor form of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after he made the £71 million move two years ago has prompted the club to look at alternative options. Other goalkeeping options that have been suggested by press reports covering Chelsea transfer news have been Ajax keeper Andre Onana and Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson. Cameroon international Onana has been rumoured to be keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge. Another player linked with the club has been Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır.

The Ajax goalkeeper is expected to be much cheaper than Jan Oblak or Henderson, with a transfer fee of less than £30 million being rumoured for the player. The chances of getting Dean Henderson on the other hand, are expected to be quite low. The 23-year-old is widely seen as the heir to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, and any transfer will likely involve a huge fee.

