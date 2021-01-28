Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals Predecessor Frank Lampard's 'personal Message'

Chelsea's newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his predecessor Frank Lampard had wished him luck just days after the former English & Chelsea footballer's association with the club ended. On Monday, the 'Blues' had officially confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the manager. In fact, Chelsea FC took to the micro-blogging site to make it public that they have parted ways with the former English midfielder.

'It just got bigger when...': Thomas Tuchel

While speaking in a news conference on Thursday, the former PSG boss went on to say that his predecessor Lampard who also happens to be Chelsea's record goal-scorer had dropped him a message personally to wish him luck for his association with the London-based club and at the same time, the Englishman is also hopeful of meeting his successor someday.

"It just got bigger when I received a message today in the morning, a personal message to wish me all the best and to maybe meet in the future when this is possible", Tuchel said.

READ: Jose Mourinho Terms Frank Lampard's Sacking By Chelsea As 'brutality Of Football'

'I have the biggest respect for him'

At the same time, the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach also added that personally he has the biggest respect for Frank and he is aware of the Chelsea fanbase's disappointment after the latter was sacked. "I can absolutely assume it's a big, big disappointment for the fanbase to see that Frank was sacked," Tuchel said.

"I have the biggest respect. I was a huge fan of Frank as a player. It was pure joy to watch him play. I have the biggest respect for him personally and for his legacy", he added.

READ: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager Frank Lampard, Disappointed Fans Question Club's Decision

Tuchel's first outing as Chelsea manager

The 47-year-old did not have a good run as Blues' manager as his team's previous Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC ended in a goalless draw at their home ground i.e. Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The London franchise is currently languishing at the eighth position in the EPL points table with eight wins from 20 matches and 30 points in their tally. The former champions will be hosting Burnley FC on Saturday.

READ: Harry Maguire Reacts To Manchester United's Sheffield Defeat, Says 'missed Spark'