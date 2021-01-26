Jose Mourinho Terms Frank Lampard's Sacking By Chelsea As 'brutality Of Football'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has expressed disappointment after Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea's manager but stressed that it is the brutality of football and a manager knows that sooner or later it is going to happen.

The 'Blues' on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the manager. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chelsea FC mentioned that they have parted ways with the former English midfielder.

The London-based football club said that the decision was taken looking at the recent results of the club. Chelsea on Monday progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after defeating Luton town 3-1. However, the win did not bring about much change in the thinking of the club's top management.

'Brutality of football': Jose Mourinho

"I don't think Frank wants to speak to me or with anyone apart from his close circle of family and friends. But I am always sad when a colleague loses his job and Frank is not just a colleague," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"He is an important person in my career so I feel sorry he did. But it is the brutality of football, especially modern football so when you become a manager you know that sooner or later it is going to happen to you," he added.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has not announced Lampard's successor as of now.

Tottenham Hotspur's current status

The Spurs have progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after their dominant 4-1 win over Wycombe in the fourth round clash at Adams Park on Tuesday. Coming back to Premier League, Tottenham had beaten Sheffield United 3-1 in their last match on Sunday, January 17 at Bramall Lane.

The London-based franchise will next be seen in action against the defending champions of the EPL Liverpool who are struggling at the moment at the fourth position in the points table with nine wins from 19 games and 34 points in the tally.

'The Lilywhites' on the other hand occupy the fifth spot with 33 points in their tally and a win against the 'Reds' would help them in making their way to the top four. The two teams will be locking horns with each other on Friday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

