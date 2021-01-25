Chelsea Part Ways With Manager Frank Lampard, Disappointed Fans Question Club's Decision

Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the manager. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Blues' mentioned that they have parted ways with the former English midfielder.

The London-based football club said that the decision was taken looking at the recent results of the club. Chelsea on Monday progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after defeating Luton town 3-1. However, the win did not bring about much change in the thinking of the club's top management.

'Very bad decision'

Lampard's sacking has not gone down well many fans and came forward to express disappointment on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

He’s a good manager, very bad decision here pic.twitter.com/SW9cNNq0ii — Isacc♦️™️ (@IsaccUtd) January 25, 2021

As a Chelsea fan I'm disgusted by your comment. In all my years as football and Chelsea fan I've never seen a coach tactically better than Frank Lampard and I think he's the best coach we ever have had. Back him and trust the process. We can still do this! We are Chelsea! COYB! — Michael Wendler (@j__v__s_) January 25, 2021

Not even trying to banter but this is stupid. Patience is a virtue your board should learn from. Long term lampard would’ve been a great manager and your patience would’ve been rewarded. Now you’re probably going to get short term success and be back to square 1 in a few months. — Ricky (@HarisonRamon) January 25, 2021

this is so sad. — The Blues (@TheBlues___) January 25, 2021

Gone but NEVER forgotten. He will forever be a Chelsea legend and an example for all the players that play and will play for this club. — Abdinho (@Abd1nho) January 25, 2021

Who will be roped in as Frank Lampard's successor?

Meanwhile, Chelsea has not announced Lampard's successor as of now.

"This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly. We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as the head coach. However, recent results and performances have not met the club's expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement," Chelsea said in an official statement.

"There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season," he added.

Frank Lampard's term as the manager of the Blues

Lampard was appointed as Chelsea manager in the summer of 2019 and handed a three-year deal when the club faced a transfer ban. He did manage to get the club Champions League qualification in his first season at the club, as well as reach the finals of the FA Cup. However, after spending over £200million in the summer, Lampard struggled to get the best out of his new recruits.

The London-based franchise is also in the last 16 of the Champions League and will face Atletico Madrid over two legs.

(With ANI Inputs)