Chelsea To Leave Stamford Bridge, Could Make Wembley Their Home Ground For 5 Years: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea could reportedly make the iconic Wembley Stadium their home ground for the next five years as they look to redevelop Stamford Bridge. It is believed that new Blues owner Todd Boehly is keen on undertaking this project to carry out the biggest-ever redevelopment project seen at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly is committed to building a new stadium at Stamford Bridge as a part of his £4.25 billion takeover last year. It is believed that this ambitious project to demolish and rebuild the stadium could take as long as five years.

The report also adds that if the club were to rebuild the stadium 'stand by stand,' then this project could take as long as 10 years. As a result of this project, Chelsea could witness a similar situation to that of Tottenham Hotspur, who made Wembley Stadium their home for two years when White Hart Lane was being rebuilt.

Chelsea's poor form in Premier League continues under Potter

Amid the reported ambitious plans of Chelsea to rebuild Stamford Bridge, it is pertinent to note that the poor form of the club continues under Graham Potter. The Blues' disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fulham on January 12 means that they have now lost six of their previous eight games in all competitions, their worst run in nearly 30 years.

And it was not just the loss that hurt Chelsea and coach Potter, as new signing João Félix was sent off in his debut game. This means that the Portuguese international, who joined the club on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season, will now miss the Blues' next three games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Fulham.

Speaking of Felix's sending-off during the Fulham vs Chelsea game, Potter said (as quoted by AP), "It was a forward’s tackle — there was no malice in it but I understand why it was a red. It is another blow. The hits keep coming at the moment, that’s how it is. He (Félix) was really good, you could see his quality in the game, so it is doubly disappointing for us."