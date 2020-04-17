Chelsea To Pay April Wages Of Non-playing Staff Despite Coronavirus Lockdown In UK

Premier League giants Chelsea have informed their casual matchday workers that the club will pay their complete April wages despite reports of a Chelsea pay cut policy on the cards. This Chelsea staff update comes at a time when several Premier League clubs have furloughed their non-playing staff due to the heavy revenue losses accrued amid the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Chelsea pay cut: Club to pay to Chelsea staff

Chelsea Football Club will this week begin providing 78,000 meals to the National Health Service (NHS) and charities that support the elderly and vulnerable groups.

Chelsea have also confirmed that they will be providing 78,000 meals to the NHS staff that are in the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The club has agreed to pay the Chelsea staff, who were to work on three matchdays in the month of April, the entire amount to be funded by the Blues.

Chelsea pay cut: Chelsea staff not to work extra

It’s matchday in the @EASPORTSFIFA #StayAndPlay Cup for our skipper @CesarAzpi and he has a quick message to all the Chelsea fans!



Be watching live on our YouTube channel from 5pm (UK)! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/RJkUjomN8d — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 16, 2020

The Chelsea staff decision is likely to benefit the stewards, hospitality ground staff and the raffle sellers outside the ground. Various Chelsea legends such as Ron Harris, Gary Chivers, Paul Canovile, Kerry Dixon and Bobby Tambling will also receive their stipulated payment. The club will not ask the Chelsea staff to work any extra days without pay when the competition resumes.

Chelsea staff: Chelsea pay cut not on cards

There have been reports of the clubs forcing a Premier League pay cut. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also asked the players to accept the Premier League pay cut policy. However, the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has come out in support of the players. The players are also averse to the idea of accepting a pay cut.

