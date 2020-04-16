Andriy Shevchenko Chose Chelsea Because His Wife Wanted Their Kids To Learn English

Former AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko has revealed that he signed for Chelsea because his wife wanted their kids to learn English. Shevchenko signed for Chelsea for a mammoth £30.8 million fee in 2006, breaking the then transfer record for a player signed by an English club. The Ukrainian forward's time at the club was touted as highly unsuccessful, with the forward failing to replicate his AC Milan heroics at the Stamford Bridge.

Andriy Shevchenko wife: AC Milan forward joined Chelsea due for his kids to learn English

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had been a huge admirer of AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko and finally made a breakthrough in negotations signing the striker ahead of the 2006/07 season. One of the key reasons for Shevchenko to leave Milan and join Chelsea was his wife Kristen Pazik. Abramovich's wife Irina and Andriy Shevchenko wife went out shopping in London and bonded well. A source told The Athletic that Shevchenko's decision was a social one than a professional one, as the couple wanted their children to grow up speaking English. During the time of Andriy Shevchenko's transfer from AC Milan to Chelsea, Jordan, their son, was still an infant and a second child, Kristian, was on the way.

“I'd grown up watching him. When he joined I was: ‘Wow, it’s Sheva!’ But he was the quietest player I've ever played with.”



A piece on Andriy Shevchenko and the record move to #CFC that never paid off.



With @SJohnsonSport @liam_twomey @JamesHorncastle https://t.co/uz6hLKF4VI — Dominic Fifield (@domfifield) April 15, 2020

Andriy Shevchenko wife: AC Milan president, vice-president slammed Ukraine striker for Chelsea switch

Andriy Shevchenko's transfer was not greeted well by the Milan hierarchy. Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani said that it was English that won over Italian. Galliani added that he tried his best to keep Shevchenko at Milan, but to no avail as the striker eventually joined Chelsea in what the vice-president termed as his most painful separation. President Silvio Berlusconi hit out at Andriy Shevchenko by calling him a 'lapdog.' Berlusconi said that Shevchenko's transfer was influenced by his wife and a true Milanista would have not behaved like this. The AC Milan President added that Andriy Shevchenko's wife had ordered the move to London with their children where 'the fog will do their lungs the world of good.'

