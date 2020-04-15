Chelsea Legend John Terry Opens Up On The 'wasted Talent' He Saw At The Club

Chelsea legend John Terry has claimed that Rob Wollaston was the greatest talent he saw at the club who failed to live up to his potential in the Premier League. Terry played with some of the greatest Premier League players while at Chelsea, but Rob Wollaston appears to be an unknown figure among the Premier League fans.

Rob Wollaston failed to make it to Chelsea's first team, says John Terry

John Terry made some surprising revelations about Rob Wollaston. The Chelsea legend claimed that Wollaston had an amazing chance to break into the first team under manager Ruud Gullit in the 90s. However, he struggled to manage the switch from the club academy to Chelsea's first team and hence failed to establish himself in the Premier League.

Rob Wollaston lacked mentality to reach the top: John Terry

Earlier this week, John Terry was quizzed on a generational talent who failed to reach his maximum potential. Terry revealed that Wollaston could play both as a winger as well as a midfielder. He also possessed an immense ability to reach the top. Terry was still in contact with him, asserting that he lacked the mentality to push himself beyond his limits.

John Terry recalls the moment he realised Wollaston's lack of commitment

John Terry recalled the moment when he realised that Wollaston won't make it to the top with Chelsea. Terry revealed that Wollaston was just 17 or 18 when he got an opportunity to train with the first team. The manager told him that he would play for the first team considering this talent.

John Terry recalled that once Wollaston called the manager on a matchday and informed him that he was sick and won't be able to make it. He further claimed that despite being sick, every other Chelsea player would travel with the team. However, Wollaston did this several times and ultimately ended up being an unknown figure in the Premier League.

