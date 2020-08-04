Chelsea Transfer News: Blues To Put Four Defenders Up For Sale Amid 10 Potential Exits

The Chelsea squad is reportedly bracing for a massive overhaul this summer with Blues boss Frank Lampard set to oust four defenders amid a total of 10 potential sales. The Chelsea defenders have come under heavy scrutiny after Lampard's first season in charge as the west London club conceded 54 goals in the Premier League, the most among teams in the top half of the division. The Chelsea defenders that are set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer include Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso.

ALSO READ: New FA Rules Include Red Cards For Deliberate Coughing Amid Pandemic: Report

Bern reported by @MailOnline that Chelsea have put FOUR defenders up for sale, as Frank Lampard plans a clear-out - with N'Golo Kante also available to help fund moves for a goalkeeper, centre back and left back. pic.twitter.com/28C8YZg5LZ — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 3, 2020

ALSO READ: De Gea Stunned With Resemblance To Ross County Boss Stuart Kettlewell

Chelsea transfer news: Four Chelsea defenders to be sold

According to a report from the Times, Chelsea are set to offload four defenders. Centre-back pairing of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma have stalled in their progress after being tipped as the future stars for the Premier League club. Everton are reportedly keen on a Kurt Zouma transfer. The left-back duo of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are also among those players that are considered to be below Lampard's required level as Chelsea are now targeting Leicester City star Ben Chilwell. The sale of these four defenders will generate revenue for Lampard to spend and strengthen other areas of his squad.

ALSO READ: Benzema To UFC? Real Madrid Star Openly Declares MMA Ambition After Football Career

Chelsea transfer news: Kepa Arrizabalaga to be loaned out with N'golo Kante up for sale?

The inconsistent Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly set to be loaned out as a summer sale is unlikely to regain much of the £71m spent on the Spanish goalkeeper. Frank Lampard opted to start with Willy Caballero in goal during the FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal indicating that he's lost faith in Kepa. Although the report claimed Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko will be available for Lampard, World Cup winner N'Golo Kante could be sold to prioritise the weaker areas in the team. Lampard has struggled to accommodate Kante in his system and might use the funds to lure in German youngster Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

ALSO READ: Ministry To Form 5 Zonal Talent Hunt Committees In Ambitious Plan To Qualify For FIFA WC

Football transfer news: Kai Havertz transfer update

Chelsea are still keen on landing Kai Havertz in the summer as Willian recently rejected a two-year contract extension with the Premier League side. Willian has been the subject of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham whilst Lampard believes that Havertz could replace Willian in attack as the young versatile German is able to play anywhere along the front line. Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi is also expected to leave the club in the summer and raise funds for other potential transfers.

Image Credits - Chelsea / Marcos Alonso Instagram