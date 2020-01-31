Chelsea Urged To Sign World Class Player Before Transfer Window Deadline

Former Crystal palace player Clinton Morrison said that Chelsea needs to sign a world-class player before the January transfer window deadline. The blues are yet to sign a player despite Frank Lampard keen on bolstering the squad. Chelsea did not sign any player last transfer window due to a FIFA imposed transfer ban.

A striker should be Lampard's top priority

Morrison is of the opinion that Lampard wants to sign a defender, goalkeeper and a striker. He further added that a striker should be Lampard's top priority in order to ease out the pressure on Tammy Abraham. The former player was of the opinion that most probably Abraham picked up an injury in their match against Arsenal, adding that the club will hope for him to recover on time. Morrison said that the Blues have an option of Michy Batshuayi, adding that they have to sign a No.9 to help out Tammy Abraham.

While talking to a local media outlet, Lampard said that there is currently nothing to talk about, adding that they were handed a transfer and also lost one of their best players, Eden Hazard, to Real Madrid. The Chelsea manager further added that his job is to constantly try and help the players improve. He also said that the other part of his job is to bring in players who fit the bill and help the team go forward. Frank Lampard said that the monetary aspect of the deal is not his part, adding that short-term recruitment is something they have to work on.

Lampard does not want to sign a player in desperation

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not want to sign any player in desperation alongside an admission that the Blues may not sign any player this transfer window. Chelsea has been struggling to sign their main transfer targets and has played huge gambles in the past by signing players such as Radamel Falcao, Alexandro Pato on short-term deals. According to reports, even though FIFA lifted the transfer ban, Lampard does not want to bring any player to Stamford Bridge just for the sake of it.

(with inputs from agencies)