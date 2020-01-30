The Debate
The Debate
Liverpool Currently Have 10 Players Who Have NEVER Lost A Premier League Game At Anfield

Football News

Liverpool have managed to win every clash since their 1-1 draw against Leicester City a year ago. It rounds up to 20 consecutive home wins. Read more.

Liverpool

Liverpool are experiencing a stunning run of form. They are experiencing an unbeaten streak in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have won a total of 22 games out of 23 games played this season. They have only dropped points against Manchester United. Liverpool have bagged 67 points this season and are very close to sealing their first top-tier cup in 30 years. Every single player is giving their best for Liverpool this season and the results are there for everyone to see. 

Jurgen Klopp's side have managed to bag 94 points of a possible 96 points since March 10. Liverpool have managed to win every clash at Anfield since their 1-1 draw against Leicester City a year ago. It rounds up to 20 consecutive home wins. The Reds are currently on an unbeatable run of 40 consecutive Premier League matches. The Reds have not lost in the Premier League since April 2017. 

There is more to Liverpool's record. There are 10 players who have not lost a single game at Anfield while playing for Liverpool. 

List of Liverpool's players who have never left a single game at Anfield

  1. Alisson Becker 
  2. Adrian 
  3. Virgil van Dijk
  4. Andy Robertson 
  5. Fabinho
  6. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  7. Naby Keita 
  8. Xherdan Shaqiri
  9. Sadio Mane 
  10. Mohamed Salah 

Beating Liverpool this year in Premier League looks next to impossible. They have managed to emerge victorious against every Premier League side this season. They will next face Southampton in their next Premier League clash. 

