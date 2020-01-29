Liverpool Accused Of 'doping' To Achieve Premier League Success This Year: Thread

Liverpool are experiencing a miraculous run of form as they are on an unbeaten streak in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have won a total of 22 games out of 23 played this season. They have only dropped points against Manchester United. Liverpool have bagged 67 points this season and are very close to sealing their first top-tier cup in 30 years. Every single player is contributing for Liverpool this season. However, their top form this season has raised many eyebrows. There are many theories being made about their extraordinary season.

A football fan ranted on Twitter and claimed that Liverpool players are consuming dope this season.

Read the thread:

-------THREAD-----



Is this Liverpool a great side or are they doping?

Interesting information to take into consideration — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) December 1, 2019

https://t.co/BWboWk0riB



After every game, the Reds are given a special, mineral drink which enhances their performance, 'Sport Bild' reports.



"secret potion which Jürgen Klopp gives to his players after every game which significantly enhances their performance" — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) December 1, 2019

Interestingly enough they started taking this drink at the start of last season when they turned into challengers for PL & CL — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) December 1, 2019

Gary Neville at the start of last season suggested Liverpool ignore CL since their squad isn't strong enough to compete in PL & CL. Little did he know Liverpool discovered powers which allow their players to run relentlessly for 90 mins every 3 dayshttps://t.co/IQ27ORKD2u — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) December 1, 2019

Interestingly, after Liverpool's (lucky) win against Spurs Carragher praised Liverpool's ability to run "non-stop" and (rightfully) said no other team can do that.



We have to wonder - why are Liverpool the only team capable of "non-stop" running?https://t.co/oLRfj8PMKE — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) December 1, 2019

Funnily enough the morning after Carragher's comments a piece was written by Paul Joyce was written trying to justify Liverpool's supermen who possess fitness no other team has including Liverpool before August 2018https://t.co/Vp8PfXSuUG — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) December 1, 2019

More will be said about this article in future tweets but you have to ask - why was an article written at that time?

Perhaps fear inside Liverpool HQ that they might well be cheating and are concerned the public might start asking questions? — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) December 1, 2019

324 more sprints than City

500 more sprints than Spurs

701 more sprints than Utd

All 3 clubs crippled by muscular whereas didn't have any despite little rotation and incredible intensity every 3 days pic.twitter.com/gvOAEX1HXA — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 21, 2020

https://t.co/0yGtWZGoXb

A lot more on this thread regarding the Wijnaldum miracle. From destroyed body without CL football to running like a train every 3 days including international breaks for Holland — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 21, 2020

Look at Liverpool's direct speed compared to City! They're non-stop energy but show no sign of slowing down! It's not abnormal especially when you look at Klopp's record before 18-19 season. It's a dramatic change which is why questions should be asked pic.twitter.com/cYd4HAVwRQ — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 21, 2020

Liverpool's "intensity" once again the reason they won.https://t.co/IOURRUBzVG — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 21, 2020

Give your boys some Warnecke juice and you'll start winning every ball as well, Chris. @SheffieldUnited



Intensity once again the difference for Liverpool. Take the Performance Enhancement Drinks (PEDs) away and they're an average side!https://t.co/3NEy7YHPIW — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 21, 2020

How long till Klopp or someone else is in Armstrong's chair? pic.twitter.com/GU9FkARnSN — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 21, 2020

This is such an important article. The same team that was "spent" against Spurs in 17/18 ran like non-stop horses for 90 mins in 19/20. https://t.co/Gc3occMB54 — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 23, 2020

Look at the difference in stats with the same set of outfield players but 2 of them. pic.twitter.com/frjwNJ18oM — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 23, 2020

Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool:

15/16 - hamstring injuries

16/17 - physically dead by Xmas

17/18 - record amount of rotations but knackered in 2nd half

Since 18/19 - little rotation, no muscular injuries and non-stop energy for 90 minutes.

Totally normal! pic.twitter.com/4Jxwp5k7Rb — Ali 🇮🇶 (@messi1_ali) January 23, 2020

