The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Liverpool Accused Of 'doping' To Achieve Premier League Success This Year: Thread

Football News

Liverpool's top form this season has raised many eyebrows. There are many theories being made about their extraordinary season. Keep reading.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Liverpool are experiencing a miraculous run of form as they are on an unbeaten streak in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have won a total of 22 games out of 23 played this season. They have only dropped points against Manchester United. Liverpool have bagged 67 points this season and are very close to sealing their first top-tier cup in 30 years. Every single player is contributing for Liverpool this season. However, their top form this season has raised many eyebrows. There are many theories being made about their extraordinary season. 

Also Read | Erling Haaland Has Hidden Release Clause Involved In Borussia Dortmund Contract

A football fan ranted on Twitter and claimed that Liverpool players are consuming dope this season. These claims look absurd and do not make a lot of sense. Have a look.

Also Read | Ronaldinho Compares Fellow Brazilian And Arsenal Young Star Gabriel Martinelli To Ronaldo

Read the thread:

Also Read | Edinson Cavani Transfer: PSG Striker Set To Make Atletico Madrid Switch In Coming Days

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Alexis Sanchez Will Return To Manchester United This Summer

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA