Chelsea Vs Arsenal: 5 Stars Who Played For London Clubs Ft. Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas

Two of the biggest and most successful clubs in London will go head to head at Stamford Bridge this week. With the fourth round of the FA Cup looming over the weekend, the Premier League sides will be in action just days after Matchday 23. In the headline fixture of the week, Chelsea will resume their rivalry with Arsenal as they look to strengthen their hold over the last Champions League spot. As we get ready for the London derby, here are five players to have donned both red and blue over the years.

1. Ashley Cole

A heated debate raged in London over who got the better end of the deal when Arsenal and Chelsea decided to swap for Ashley Cole and William Galas. William Gallas made his way to north London with £5M plus Ashley Cole going the other way. Ashley Cole was famously "disgusted" when Arsenal offered him a weekly wage that was far below his expectations. The English left-back then made his way to Stamford Bridge where he went on to win four FA Cups, one Premier League and one Champions League.

2. Cesc Fabregas

A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Cesc Fabregas was snapped up by Arsene Wenger as a 16-year-old in 2003. With Arsenal in their prime, Cesc Fabregas took some time to settle in north London, ultimately taking up the No. 4 shirt vacated by club legend Patrick Vieira. After seven seasons at the Emirates, the Spaniard then moved to his hometown with Barcelona in 2011. Cesc Fabregas would then go on to join Chelsea after his spell with Barcelona, where he would go on to excel under Jose Mourinho.

3. Petr Cech

Always in the conversation of the Premier League's greatest goalkeeping imports, Petr Cech went on to establish himself as arguably the greatest goalkeepers Chelsea's history. He was signed for a then-club record fee for a 'keeper. In 10 seasons with Chelsea, Petr Cech went on to win four Premier League titles, a Europa League title and a Champions League title in 2012. Cech then moved to Arsenal for a fee around the £10 million-mark after Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny departed for AS Roma. His time at the Emirates yielded him an FA Cup triumph.

4. David Luiz

With his signature dreadlocks and pin-point long-range passing, David Luiz arrived at Stamford Bridge for a reported £21 million fee, with Nemanja Matic going the other way. His first spell at Chelsea ended with a Champions League medal around his neck. The Brazilian would then move to Paris Saint-Germain, forming a defensive partnership with fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva. In 2016, David Luiz made a return to Chelsea for a fee close to the £34 million-mark winning a Premier League and an FA Cup in his second spell. Arsenal then came calling for the Brazilian after the departures of Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal in 2019. David Luiz left for Arsenal less than three months after signing a new two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

5. Olivier Giroud

Arsene Wenger had a penchant for signing little-known French players and taking them to the next level. Olivier Giroud was one such example. Arsenal moved for the French striker after his productive spell with French club Montpellier that landed the club their first-ever Ligue 1 title. Arsene Wenger forked out just over £9 million for Giroud in 2012. The Frenchman would go on to score 73 goals in 180 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring a memorable 'scorpion kick' goal and winning three FA Cups in the process. In the 2018 January transfer window, Giroud moved to Chelsea, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacing him at Arsenal. The domino effect of these deals led to Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi joining Borussia Dortmund in the same window.

