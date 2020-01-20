Premier League Review: Liverpool's 1001 Nights Record Condemns Man United To Defeat

"Are you not entertained," read Liverpool's USA Twitter handle after the game at Anfield. On a weekend that witnessed Leicester City succumb to Burnley and Manchester City draw at home to Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to a massive 16 points with a 2-0 win over Manchester United. Elsewhere, Chelsea continued their abysmal run of form with a shock defeat to Newcastle at St. James' Park.

Premier League results: Liverpool establish Anfield as a fortress with 2-0 win over Manchester United

Two of the most expensive defenders in world football went head-to-head for a corner in the first half. Virgil van Dijk was the winner of that duel with his header finding the back of David de Gea's net in the 14th minute. It was an uncomfortable night for Harry Maguire as the new Manchester United captain was beaten to the ball by Liverpool's towering Dutchman. Mohamed Salah then scored his first goal against Manchester United to settle the contest late. Liverpool have now gone 1,001 days without a loss at Anfield. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson laid the assist for Salah's goal. The Brazilian custodian now has more Premier League assists than Manchester United's Jesse Lingard this season.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp 'Creating Superstars, Not Just Buying Them' Claim Backed By Forbes Report

Manchester City have failed to beat Crystal Palace in each of their last two home games against them.



🔵 Man City 2-3 Crystal Palace 🔴



🔵 Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace 🔴



Pep's bogey team. 😬 pic.twitter.com/MUYiOcvZn8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 18, 2020

Premier League results: Manchester City spoil Pep Guardiola's party, Leicester succumb to Burnley at Turf Moor

Crystal Palace have, more often than not, proved to be problematic opponents for Man City. Roy Hodgson's side found themselves in the lead early against Man City courtesy of Cenk Tosun's debut goal. Sergio Aguero's double brought City back in the game. Wilfried Zaha then forced an own goal from Fernandinho late on. It meant that Pep Guardiola's side once again dropped points at the Etihad.

Also Read | Patrice Evra Hilariously Inspects Graeme Souness' Drink After Ex-Liverpool Boss' VAR Rant

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi's absence seemed to be hurting Brendan Rodgers' side. The Foxes succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Burnley, which means that Leicester are now winless in their last three games in all competitions. Leicester's defeat and Man City's draw also meant that Liverpool are now, effectively, the Premier League's champions-in-waiting.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Premier League results: North London heavyweights Tottenham and Arsenal drop points

Tottenham kicked off the first game of Premier League Matchday 23. With Harry Kane out injured, Jose Mourinho opted to field Lucas Moura as a makeshift striker. Despite a change of tactics late in the second half, Tottenham ended up in a stalemate with Nigel Pearson's resurgent Watford side. Interestingly, this was Tottenham's first goalless draw in their last 93 Premier League games. Elsewhere, Arsenal once again dropped points at the Emirates. Sheffield United continued their impressive away run in the Premier League this term. Chris Wilder's side have suffered just one away defeat in the Premier League this season. That solitary defeat came to current Premier League champions Manchester City.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola And The Dark Cloud Of The "Chequebook Manager"