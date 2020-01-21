Chelsea Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And Team News

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Arsenal will go head to head at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 24. Frank Lampard's Chelsea host Mikel Arteta's struggling Arsenal side in the Premier League this week. Chelsea suffered a shock defeat to Newcastle at St. James' Park over the weekend. Arsenal, on the other hand, dropped points at home to Sheffield with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang serving his 3-game suspension.

Chelsea, Arsenal struggling to create and convert chances

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard enjoyed a fitful return to the Premier League when he took charge of Chelsea before the start of the season. The likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham performed well for Chelsea in the opening weeks. The Blues have since blown hot and cold in subsequent games. Just two wins off their last five Premier League games sees Chelsea's hold over the fourth spot weaken, with the likes of Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield United waiting in the wings. During the defeat to Newcastle, Chelsea had 19 shots, with just four of those being on target. They also had the lion's share of possession, which failed to materialize into chances for Frank Lampard's side.

For Mikel Arteta, it was a case of deja vu at the Emirates. Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have lost just one game on the road since making the step up to the Premier League this season. That run continued when the Blades eked out a draw against Arteta's Arsenal side last weekend. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang serving his three-game suspension, Mikel Arteta chose to hand Gabriel Martinelli his fourth league start against Sheffield. The youngster repaid that faith with a goal on the stroke of half-time. Martinelli will be in contention to face Chelsea after impressing in the game against the Blades. There will also be a homecoming of sorts for David Luiz as the Brazilian centre-back faces off against his former side at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Arsenal team news

Frank Lampard will have to do without the services of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as they continue to recover from their injuries. Marcos Alonso is available for selection, while Frank Lampard admitted that Reece James' fitness will be a tight call. On the team news on the Arsenal front, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue his three-match suspension. Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Kieran Tierney are ruled out of the game against Chelsea. Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be assessed before the trip to Stamford Bridge after suffering from illness.

Chelsea vs Arsenal live streaming details

The Chelsea vs Arsenal game will kickoff on Tuesday night (January 21). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 am IST. Live telecast on Star Sports Network, Jio TV and Hotstar.