The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sheffield United Vs Man City Live Streaming Details, Team News And Preview

Football News

Manchester City will take on Sheffield United away from home at Bramall Lane on Matchday 24 of the PL. Here is the Sheffield United vs Man City preview.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sheffield United vs Man City

Manchester City take on surprise package of the season - Sheffield United - on Matchday 24 of the English Premier League. Pep Guardiola and Co. are currently second in the league standings and trail leaders Liverpool by a mammoth 16 points. The defending champions continue to push on and will look to bounce back from their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend. Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's Sheffield United continue to impress in the Premier League and currently occupy the seventh spot in the standings table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Arsenal over the weekend and will look to put up a strong fight against Manchester City on Tuesday night. Here is the Sheffield United vs Manchester City live streaming details.

Also Read | Casemiro hails Luka Jovic's assist, calls it a 'Hollywood pass'

Pep Guardiola on how he always focuses on areas of improvement within his squad

 

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores first-ever goal against Manchester United in style

Sheffield United vs Man City live streaming details

The Sheffield United vs Man City Premier League match will be played at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening. The Sheffield United vs Man City match is set to kick-off on January 21, 2020 (January 22, 2020, 1:00 AM IST). Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Sheffield United vs Man City Premier League game on Hotstar.

Also Read | Manchester United's defensive strategy criticised after Brandon Williams marks Van Dijk

Chris Wilder heaps praise on Pep Guardiola and his determined squad

Also Read | Pep Guardiola's success with Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City proves he's a genius

Also Read | Liverpool have gone 1000 days since their last home defeat in the Premier League

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AL-SALBI NAMED NEW ISIS CHEIF
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA