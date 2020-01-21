Sheffield United Vs Man City Live Streaming Details, Team News And Preview

Manchester City take on surprise package of the season - Sheffield United - on Matchday 24 of the English Premier League. Pep Guardiola and Co. are currently second in the league standings and trail leaders Liverpool by a mammoth 16 points. The defending champions continue to push on and will look to bounce back from their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend. Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's Sheffield United continue to impress in the Premier League and currently occupy the seventh spot in the standings table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Arsenal over the weekend and will look to put up a strong fight against Manchester City on Tuesday night. Here is the Sheffield United vs Manchester City live streaming details.

Pep Guardiola on how he always focuses on areas of improvement within his squad

PEP 💬 We can’t deny Liverpool are extraordinary, but everyday I live thinking about what we can do better.



Some games are good, we concede few. We have scored more than Liverpool. I don't have stats here but we concede more chances and drop points. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 20, 2020

Sheffield United vs Man City live streaming details

The Sheffield United vs Man City Premier League match will be played at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening. The Sheffield United vs Man City match is set to kick-off on January 21, 2020 (January 22, 2020, 1:00 AM IST). Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Sheffield United vs Man City Premier League game on Hotstar.

Chris Wilder heaps praise on Pep Guardiola and his determined squad

“They want to win, all the time. You don’t get his career, his results as a player and a manager without being driven from a day to day.” 🤝



Chris Wilder on Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side ahead of tomorrow night 👇 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 20, 2020

