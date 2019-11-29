After Unai Emery's Sacking, What's Next For Aubameyang And Co?

In what has been an announcement that was seen coming from miles away by the Arsenal supporters, Arsenal have decided to sack Unai Emery on Friday, November 29. Assistant first-team coach Freddie Ljungberg will replace Emery as temporary manager. Arsenal have failed to secure a win under Unai Emery in their last seven matches in all competitions, drawing five games and losing two. This run, which stretches back to over 1235 days, is their longest wait for a win since George Graham was in charge of the Gunners in February 1992.

The #EmeryOut campaign has been trending on social media for some time, courtesy of Arsenal’s poor start to the season. Despite being in his second season in charge, the former PSG manager was blasted by fans for the confusion surrounding his tactics this campaign. Unai Emery was backed by the Arsenal board during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz. Even so, Unai Emery failed to get the best out of Nicolas Pepe, who, at a reported €79 million is Arsenal’s club-record signing.

BREAKING: Arsenal have announced that they have sacked head coach Unai Emery. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 29, 2019

Unai Emery sacked: What next for Arsenal?

A number of names have been touted as replacements for the outgoing Spaniard. Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santos, Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag and Bournemouth’s promising manager Eddie Howe have been among the frontrunners to replace Unai Emery since the last couple of weeks. Massimiliano Allegri and Rafael Benitez have also been among the names thrown around by the rumour mill to take over from Emery. Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to respond to rumours linking him to the Arsenal job, further fuelling rumours that he is being seriously considered for the position.

Earlier this week, Arsenal legend Martin Keown insisted that Mauricio Pochettino should be seriously considered to replace Unai Emery. However, due to his deep ties with Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham, the Arsenal legend is unlikely to see his wish get fulfilled.

