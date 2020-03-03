Chelsea Vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details, Match Schedule, FA Cup Team News And Preview

With the action from Premier League Matchday 28 throwing up a major surprise, attention will now shift to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Headlining the fixtures from the FA Cup this week is the Chelsea vs Liverpool match-up at Stamford Bridge. Here are the Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming details.

Also Read | Liverpool Announce Historic Turnover Of £533m After 2019 Champions League Heroics

Here's a reminder of today's big talking points from the #CHELIV press conference, including team news! 👊https://t.co/BSGuuYJbiO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2020

FA Cup live streaming: Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming details and preview

"They've become human for one game", Blues manager Frank Lampard said in the build-up to the Chelsea vs Liverpool game over the weekend. While Frank Lampard's men laboured to a 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, Liverpool were thoroughly humbled by relegation battlers Watford at Vicarage Road. A 3-0 defeat to the Hornets snapped a 44-game unbeaten run in the league, which will be a point of focus in the build-up to the Chelsea vs Liverpool fixture in the FA Cup.

Also Read | Manchester United Post MASSIVE £391.3 Million Debt As Bruno Fernandes Signing Dents Funds

Jürgen Klopp is anticipating an 'interesting' #FACup clash with @ChelseaFC as the @premierleague rivals face off for a place in the quarter-finals...https://t.co/6jeUzhVLGZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2020

Earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams will not be available for the FA Cup game against Chelsea with both youngsters away on UEFA Youth League duty for the Liverpool U19s this week. Curtis Jones, however, will be included in the squad for the Chelsea vs Liverpool game. The likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and James Milner are also fit for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also have some injury concerns for the game. Manager Frank Lampard confirmed that Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Andreas Christensen will not feature in the Chelsea vs Liverpool game this week. Callum Hudson-Odoi also remains a major doubt.

Also Read | Here's How Liverpool Fans Defied FA's Broadcast Ban On Game Against Shrewsbury

FA Cup live streaming: Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming details

The Chelsea vs Liverpool game is scheduled for a 1:15 AM kickoff on March 3, Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge. The game will be broadcast on the Sony ESPN network. The Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming will take place on Sony LIV.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine