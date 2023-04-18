Chelsea have their task cut out when they host a dominant Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Madrid are carrying an unassailable two-goal lead from the first leg and given Chelsea's current form Madrid will start the game as clear favourites. The match will be held at Stamford Bridge and will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard is yet to deliver a win as the Chelsea manager and a defeat vs Real Madrid could further dent his future ambitions. Although he is expected to be on the hot seat for the remaining period of the season, the Blues cannot really afford to put up another disappointing display as winning the UCL seems to be their only way to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Here's a look at how to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid match in the UEFA Champions League:-

When and where will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid match be played?

The Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be played at the Stamford Bridge

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live telecast in India?

The Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid will have its live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How can we watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid match in the UK?

The Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. For Live streaming football lovers can tune into the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Wednesday.

How can we watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live streaming in USA?

In the USA, The match can be watched live on CBS Sports, Univision and TUDN on TV. The live streaming is available on TUDN and Paramount+. In the USA the match will start at 3:00 PM, ET on Tuesday.