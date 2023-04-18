Real Madrid releases video in response to Joan Laporta's ‘club of the regime’ comments

The never-ending rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is not just restricted to the footballing field, as yet again an episode has occurred where both clubs have tried to degrade each other's image. Following Barca president Joan Laporta's comments alleging Real Madrid of getting favored by referees, the Los Blancos have released a video showcasing the Blagurana club's links with Francisco Franco. Franco was the dictator, who ruled Spain for 40 years.

In an apparent response to Joan Laporta, who recently stated that Real Madrid are a "team of the regime", A phrase which was often used during the autocratic era of Franciso Franco to bring the Whites in the same light as Franco, Madrid has released a video exhibiting how Barca was itself a custodian of the same dictator. The video is over 4-minute long and displays how the Catalan Club existed in association with Franco. Here's the video shared by Real Madrid C.F. on social media.

While the clubs have always walked on a thin line, recently the relations became soar, when Real Madrid stated that will be a part of the investigation carried out on FC Barcelona regarding the bribing of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former vice-president of the Spanish referees' committee, to get referee decisions in favor. They have always been at war the loggerheads with each other but lately, the clubs joined hands to materialise Florentino Perez's project of the European Super League. However, with the video posted by Madrid, FC Barcelona could have a second thoughts on their backing to Merengues.

Real Madrid: vs FC Barcelona: 2022/23 season

Aside from the two scheduled La Liga matches the teams met twice in Copa del Rey as well. All four matches have taken place and the 2022/23 contest ended with a scoreline of 1 game each from both tournaments. Barca are currently strong in the league and are all set to finish at the top. As for Real Madrid, the team has advanced to the Copa Del final, and are alive in the UEFA Champions League. Madrid are currently 2-0 up after the first leg of the UCL Quarterfinal Draw against Chelsea.