Chelsea's New Boss Thomas Tuchel Takes Late Training Session As Blues Prepare For Wolves

Thomas Tuchel has been announced as the new Chelsea manager after the London based club parted ways with club legend and former head coach Frank Lampard earlier this week. After the announcement, Thomas Tuchel was back to work as he wasted no time in getting back on the training ground at Cobham and took charge of his first training session as Chelsea's head coach.

The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager received an 18-month contract along with an option that will allow the club to extend the deal for one more year. Tuchel arrived a little late to Cobham last evening as the first team players were asked to report for training at 6 PM to make sure Tuchel got the opportunity to meet them.

Chelsea training pictures: Tuchel's pictures as new head coach

The German manager also had a chance to organise his first training session at Chelsea as the Blues prepared for their match on Wednesday. Tuchel who was announced just hours ago will now be available and allowed to sit in the dugout for the first time as Chelsea take on Premier League rivals Wolves at Stamford Bridge. Despite arriving in London late, the 47-year-old will be exempted from going into quarantine as a result of his elite sports exemption.

Thomas Tuchel is 🔵 and 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 to work at Cobham! #WelcomeTuchel pic.twitter.com/kJDDzDPfYq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021

Tuchel training: What to expect from the 47-year-old?

The former PSG manager is yet to have the time to instil his footballing philosophy on the players and will do it after picking a starting 11 with the Blues playing later today. He will be eager to learn and understand more about his players and his new team as the former Borussia Dortmund boss has been a part of only one training session with the club's squad.

Tuchel is known to be a man with a set of principles that he follows and wants his players to understand too. He was involved in a few drills with the players last night and could hopefully start getting positive results for Chelsea soon. The London club has registered only two wins in their last eight Premier League games as Thomas Tuchel looks to turn around the team's form. He will be waiting to establish himself in England's top-flight football campaign and win over Chelsea supporters.

Tuchel spoke with the club's website and mentioned how he would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in him and his staff. He added that he has the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. Tuchel also mentioned how he cannot wait to meet his new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.

