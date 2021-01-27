Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lukaku Engage In FIERY Spat As Inter Beat AC Milan In Coppa Italia

The Coppa Italia quarter-final promised to be an action-packed clash with the two Milan outfits going up against each other. The age-old rivalry between the two San Siro outfits was again on the fore on Tuesday, with Inter Milan making the most of the clash, although with a pinch of salt. The game particularly saw two former Manchester United teammates, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku end up in a heated exchange, despite their previous on-field link ups at Old Trafford.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan highlights: Ibrahimovic and Lukaku fight, both strikers booked

The two football superstars came head to head for the first time when Lukaku lost his cool at AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, for bringing him down during the final minutes of the first half. Ibrahimovic could not separate himself for the incident and ended up in a heated argument with the Belgium international.

The two strikers were seen swearing at each other in English before Inter could progress with the freekick. A footage of the incident has gone viral which suggests the 39-year-old Swede made the ‘voodoo’ comment on Lukaku, which compelled him to act angrily against his former Man United teammate.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan highlights: Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic use cuss words?

The two superstars came head to head before their respective teammates separated them away from each other. Following the heated clash, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic were booked. While returning to the dressing room, Lukaku was seen swearing at the Swede’s mother and wife, insisting he had done the same.

But the Belgian forward had the last laugh when he went on to bag Inter’s first goal to cancel Ibrahimovic’s first-half opener. Rafael Leao appeared to have fouled Nicolo Barella inside the penalty area. A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check confirmed a penalty for the Nerazzurri, with the 27-year-old sending the shot-stopper the wrong way.

Coppa Italia result: Ibrahimovic red card a boost for Inter

Interestingly, the Swede was already discarded from the game after receiving his second booking. The striker appeared to inflict a harsh foul on Aleksander Kolarov, following which he was sent off. And Christian Eriksen, who was introduced in the 88th minute, went on to net the winner, converting a sensational free-kick successfully into the left side of the net. The winner from the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder seeks to suggest his quality on the field as he looks for a new challenge elsewhere.

Image courtesy: AP