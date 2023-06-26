Chelsea's New Signing Christopher Nkunku Lavishes Praise On Eden Hazard And Didier Drogba

Why you’re reading this: Chelsea’s first signing of the summer transfer window, Christopher Nkunku gave an interview with the club media and made some big statements. The 2022–23 season was a dismal one for the Chelsea football club since the team underperformed even after significant spending. Mauricio Pochettino, the club's newly appointed manager, promised to rebuild the team and ensured that any undesirable players who have not performed up to par leave the club.

Christopher Nkunku discusses his prospective role at Chelsea

Last season, Christopher Nkunku scored 23 goals and 9 assists in 36 games

Christopher Nkunku is Mauricio Pochettino's first signing

What did Christopher Nkunku have to say to the club's media?

Nkunku explained his aspired position ahead of making his debut at the Stamford Bridge. He told the official club website about his preferred position while he took on the Blues’ jersey, as the player is versatile enough to play on the wings and has been seen playing in different positions during his career so far.

The player had made many previous statements claiming that he feels more productive while playing as a striker. Talking to Chelsea: “My favourite position is striker. I have also played as a midfielder and these last years I played striker — I like this position. I want to be happy on the pitch and do some skills and protect my football.”

It is assumed that the new Chelsea manager will be considering playing the French forward in a role behind the centre forward, however, the position seems to be empty as Joao Felix returning to Atletico Madrid, Kai Havertz reported to join Arsenal, and Romelu Lukaku is seeking for a new club for the season.

Which players come to mind for Christopher Nkunku when he hears the word "Chelsea"?

On being asked a question about what comes into the mind of Nkunku the French forward stated: "I like Eden Hazard, for sure, I think, for me, he is a legend of Chelsea. I have played against Hazard in friendly games but I have never met these guys," he revealed.

The latest signing believes that Eden Hazard is a Chelsea legend as the player was one of the best forwards in the world before making a switch to Real Madrid in 2019.

"And I obviously like Didier Drogba. My first memory of Chelsea is when they won the Champions League with Drogba, and Drogba ran with the cup." the 25-year-old added.

Nkunku recalls his first ever memory with Chelsea was in 2012 when Didier Drogba led them to their first ever UCL title against Bayern Munich. Christopher will be eyeing the pre-season tour with Chelsea from 1 July 2023. The player was one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga last season and will be focusing on fixing the gap at Stamford Bridge which led them to a poor season in the 2022-23 campaign.