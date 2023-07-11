Chelsea's Pre-season Full Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming

Chelsea is set to gear up for the upcoming season after a poor display of performance and results in the 2022-23 campaign, finishing 12th on the EPL table with only 44 points. The new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, looks to trim the squad to reshape and has sold a lot of players in the summer transfer window. For Pochettino, the preseason is important, as it is for every new manager, and expectations are high that things will work out for the Argentine. Let’s take a look at the Chelsea pre-season schedule.

Where will the 2023–24 pre-season for Chelsea be held?

The West London Giant has declared that they will be returning to the United States in order to be warmed up for the 2023-24 season. Several of Todd Boehly's Blues' friendlies will be played in front of American spectators. Mauricio Pochettino will be eyeing to understand the squad more the deliver Todd Boehly a better season.

What are Chelsea’s 2023 pre-season fixtures?

Jul 19th, 12:30 AM BST: Chelsea vs Wrexham Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Jul 22nd, 12:00 AM BST: Chelsea vs Brighton Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Jul 26th, 10:30 PM BST: Chelsea vs Newcastle United Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Jul 30th, 05:00 PM BST: Chelsea vs Fulham FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Aug 2nd, 12:30 AM BST: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Where to watch Chelsea's 2023-24 preseason matches?

All of the preseason friendlies will be live-streamed on the 5th Stand App and the official Chelsea website. Highlight videos will also be accessible on the club's official website and YouTube channel.

What is the new squad for the preseason?

