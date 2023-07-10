Is Dele Alli coming to Chelsea? Mauricio Pochettino says 'I want to help him, he is young'

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the club as pre-season training has already kickstarted. The West London giants failed miserably under their new ownership last season and the priority would be to return to the Champions League. Pochettino's stint with Tottenham Hotspur didn't yield in any trophies and the Argentine manager would hope to rectify that in his new attempt. Chelsea will also not take part in any European competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to help his former disciple

Mauricio Pochettino has had a history of developing young players. England's all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane has been reaping the dividends as the 29 year old was the former Spurs manager's go-to man. Players like Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Nabil Bentaleb also benefitted from Pochettino's youth development system and the manager might replicate that system during his time at the Stamford Bridge.

Dele Alli's rise to the top was pretty significant in English football as he was believed to be the apparent heir to the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

But in the last couple of seasons, he has had a drastic fall and Pochettino insisted he would like to help the player.

"I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a little bit with him and hear.

"I want to help him and see what is going on with him. He is still young.

"And for sure he has the mentality. Now it’s a long time since I spoke to him but I want to contact him again and see what is going on."

What actually happened to Dele Alli?

The midfielder proved to be surplus to requirements in North London as he ended his long seven-year association with Spurs as he sealed a deadline day move to Everton in January 2022.

But the move didn't pay off much and he instantly was on his way to Turkey in the 2022 summer as he joined Besiktas on loan. The English midfielder is currently on the books of Everton and it remains to be seen how things unfold for him.