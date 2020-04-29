Chinese Super League Adamant To Continue Season Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

The Chinese Super League was one of the first leagues to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic origin was traced back to the city of Wuhan back in November. Coronavirus in China is thought to have been brought under control by government officials as they eased restrictions across the country. However, as per recent reports emerging from Chinese media, the Chinese Super League return may not take place until July later this year.

Also Read | Coronavirus China: Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League

Coronavirus China

Chinese Super League return touted to be in July

According to recent reports in China, the most likely CSL kickoff time is early July. CL2 (the 3rd division) may kick off in late May, earlier than the first two divisions, since foreign players are not eligible to play in this level so conditions are equal for all teams. pic.twitter.com/aCEmTdei3V — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Chinese Super League return: Chinese football agonises over wage cuts in face of coronavirus China

Coronavirus China

Chinese Super League officials adamant to continue season despite coronavirus pandemic

A host of Chinese Super League foreign stars left the country before travel was restricted in order to join their families at this hour of crisis. Shandong Luneng star Marouane Fellaini was one of the high-profile CSL stars to test positive for COVID-19. He was later discharged after testing negative a couple of weeks ago. If the CSL does return, clubs will face a tough task of bringing back their foreign players and coaches. The issuing of special visas to allow them to return has been raised in media reports but is not yet confirmed.

Also Read | Coronavirus China: Chinese football star Wu Lei has coronavirus in Spain

As per Chinese Football Association (CFA) policy, the CFA stands behind “no empty stadiums, no extending the league into 2021 and no reduced season” with regards to the Chinese Super League return. However, CSL officials are determined to finish the remaining fixtures in the current season. The Sports Weekly newspaper earlier reported that the CFA will make the final decision next week after the May Day holiday after consulting with relevant health authorities.

Also Read | Coronavirus in China 'Blessing amid misfortune': the Chinese football club at coronavirus ground zero

Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande's lavish stadium construction plans

The owners of Guangzhou Evergrande, Chinese Super League champion club, will build two stadiums with capacities of 80,000 each, in addition to the club's new 100,000-seat home. pic.twitter.com/bAVPFsBQ87 — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Chinese Super League star Hulk marries his ex-wife Iran Angelo’s niece in whirlwind wedding