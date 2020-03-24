Brazilian Footballer Hulk Marries His Ex-wife Iran Angelo’s Niece In Whirlwind Wedding

Brazil footballer Hulk has reportedly tied the knot with his ex-wife Iran Angelo's niece Camila Angelo in a 'sudden marriage' after only confirming their relationship in December. Hulk and Iran Angelo were married for 12 years before the couple split up in July last year. The 33-year-old striker has reportedly locked down Camila after mentioning “married” on his social media bio.

Brazil Footballer Hulk marries Camila Angelo; Niece of ex-wife Iran Angelo

Brazil footballer Hulk has posted several pictures with his reported wife Camila Angelo on his official Instagram account where the couple can be seen wearing what appear to be wedding rings. According to Infobae, an Argentine newspaper, the 'Hulk wedding' happened suddenly because Camila needed a visa to stay in China, where the striker currently resides. The Brazil international reportedly informed his ex-wife Iran Angelo and their three kids of his relationship with Camila in December.

Hulk wedding: Brazil footballer Hulk yet to officially announce his marriage

A press secretary of Brazil footballer Hulk in a statement said that the former Zenit striker called the parents and the brother of Camila Angelo and told them the truth about their relationship, while also informing ex-wife Iran Angelo and their kids in December. He added that it was Hulk who made the information public because he had nothing to hide and wanted to avoid lies and malicious comments. While the Shanghai Shenhua striker did add 'married' to his bio on social media, the footballer has not issued any official statement confirming the reported marriage.

