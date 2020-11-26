Christian Eriksen Offered To Arsenal For Just £12m By Inter, Could Join Despite Spurs Link

Christian Eriksen left north London in January this year but has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte since. Arsenal have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign the Danish midfielder. The Gunners have been told Eriksen will consider moving to the red side of north London despite playing seven years in Spurs white.

As per Daily Star, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old. However, they have no plans to make a move for the Dane and have not held talks with the Inter man. Arsenal have other concerns, mainly in defence. David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis all have their contracts expiring in the summer and William Saliba has not yet worked out as hoped. Mikel Arteta will, therefore, make signing a centre-back his top priority.

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta on former #thfc midfielder Christian Eriksen's future: "We can't keep a player who at the moment is asking to be sold." | @DiMarzio — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) November 22, 2020

"I don't want to sit on the bench" - Christian Eriksen

Speaking to the press Christian Eriksen said this week: "I don’t want to sit on the bench for the whole season. I hope this isn’t the coach’s or the club’s intention. It is going to be a busy season, a lot of games, I expect to play.

"There are many expectations on me, people thought I’d be the difference in every game, but it didn’t happen. That’s why they are looking at me with different eyes. I’ve had highs and lows after the lockdown. I had a great start with Inter after I arrived and now I am living in a new situation,” he added.

Arsenal will not loan out Pepe

Meanwhile, Pepe has struggled for form since his £72 million move from Lille last year. The winger was sent off for a grouchy headbutt during Arsenal's goalless draw with Leeds United over the weekend. However, the Gunners are facing a busy schedule domestically and in Europe and for those reasons, Pepe will remain part of the squad this season.

Pepe became Arsenal's club-record signing after they splashed out £72m to sign him from Lille in the summer of 2019. The winger came in having scored 22 goals and produced 11 assists during his last season in France. However, Nicolas Pepe is yet to prove his mettle in the Premier League.

Image credits: Christian Eriksen Instagram