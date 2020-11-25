Luka Modric Wants To Finish Career At Real Madrid But Faces Uncertainty Over A New Deal

Luka Modric's contract is set to expire next year and his future at Real Madrid is uncertain. However, there is reportedly no doubt in Luka Modric's mind about where he wants to be.

The 35-year-old is in the final year of his current deal at Madrid and will be allowed to talk to other clubs for a move away in January. The Croat is no longer the main man in midfield, starting only once in three Champions League games this campaign. However, the "Cruyff of the Balkans" has reiterated his desire to finish his career at Real Madrid but fans will have to wait and watch whether his wish comes true.

When asked about the matches he has not started, Luka Modric told reporters this week: "I feel good. These games you mention I didn't play in, it's the coach's decision. When I come on, I hope to help the team and do a good job."

The midfielder further went on to speak about his career and said, "I feel good, I feel strong, and I still have plenty of football in my legs and strength to continue, but let's see what happens in the future. A lot of people are talking and ask about my situation but let's see what happens. I'm calm. I just want to help the team as always."

"Who wouldn't want to end their career at Real Madrid?"

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Modric continued by saying that he feels he can help the side. "If you ask me what I want, of course, I want to stay. I want to finish my career here, but it depends on many things. But no one is happier than me if I can finish my career here.”

A potential reunion with Gareth Bale at Tottenham?

Luka Modric went on to state that there is no possibility of a return to Tottenham. The Real Madrid star claimed he is too old to move back to play in England. "I am focused on Madrid and the things we can achieve this season. Afterwards I will sit down to talk to the management, and we will look for a suitable solution for everyone. I have forged a good relationship with all the people of the club and no matter what happens there will be no problem."

