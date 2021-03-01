Mumbai City FC Clinch ISL Shield, Book AFC Champions League Spot; Man City Send Wishes

Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 on Sunday in the final league encounter to clinch the 2020-21 ISL Winners Shield and book a spot in the AFC Champions League. First-half goals from Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche sealed a comfortable win for the Islanders. Premier League leaders Man City, who also have a major stake in Mumbai City, were quick to send their wishes to the ISL winners.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC highlights: Islanders clinch ISL Winners Shield

On Sunday, in the final ISL league encounter of the season, Mumbai City FC dramatically clinched the ISL League Winners Shield with a 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium. ATK Mohanu Bagan only needed a draw to secure the top spot, but failed to hold their defensive shape, especially in the first half against wave after wave of attacks from Sergio Lobera's side. Mumbai drew first blood just seven minutes into the game as Mourtada Fall found the back of the net from close range.

ATK Mohun Bagan were without Subhasish Bose in their back-four and then suffered another major blow in defence when Sandesh Jhingan had to be substituted due to an injury in the 19th minute. Bartholomew Ogbeche doubled the lead for Mumbai six minutes before the interval as Antonio Habas' side failed to create much in the crunch game. At the full-time whistle, Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan ended the league stage with 40 points from 20 matches. However, the Islanders clinched the ISL shield due to a superior goal difference.

The moment all Islanders fans were eagerly waiting for 🙌@MumbaiCityFC lift the #HeroISL League Winners Shield 🛡️#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/NmoZqRFTY8 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 28, 2021

With their ISL Winners Shield, Mumbai City FC also qualified for the AFC Champions League and Man City were quick to congratulate the Mumbai-based club. The two teams share the same owners — City Football Group. On 28 November 2019, City Football Group, Manchester City's parent company acquired a major stake in Mumbai City FC. It was the first time a top European club had acquired a majority stake in a football club in India.

Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have now qualified for the play-off stages of the Indian Super League, which begin from March 5 onwards. Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.

Image Credits - Mumbai City FC Instagram