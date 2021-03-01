Mumbai Indians Congratulate Mumbai City FC On Winning ISL League Shield

Mumbai Indians congratulated Mumbai City FC on winning the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield after Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league game of ISL 2020-21. As a result, Mumbai City FC also booked their place in the AFC Champions League. Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche's goals helped Mumbai City FC to secure the top spot via goal difference as the competition now moves into the semi-finals.

Mumbai Indians congratulate football counterparts Mumbai City FC

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians, congratulated their footballing counterparts, Mumbai City FC, on a historic ISL Shield win. As a result, Mumbai City FC have now become the second team after FC Goa to qualify for the AFC Champions League. This is how Mumbai Indians congratulated Mumbai City FC.

ISL 2021

After winning the ISL 2021 Winners Shield, Mumbai City FC will now look to lift the ISL 2021 trophy as well. In the semi-finals, Mumbai City FC are scheduled to play against Goa FC in the first leg on March 5 before the two sides meet again on March 8. In the other semi-final, NorthEast United will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg on March 6 before the two teams clash again on March 9. The final is scheduled for March 13. All games are set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai City ownership

With football becoming an increasingly popular sport in India, there was no surprise when India began their own football league. Several personalities, including Ranbir Kapoor, bought stakes in different teams. On April 13, 2014, Ranbir Kapoor along with Bimal Parekh won the bidding for Mumbai City FC. However, on 28 November 2019, it was revealed that City Football Group had bought a 65 per cent stake at the club. This investment makes Mumbai City FC the eighth club under the City Football Group.

IPL 2021

With the ISL season coming to a close, all eyes will now shift to the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2021 is set to begin sometime in the second week of April and Mumbai Indians will look to defend their crown by winning their sixth title. Last year, Rohit Sharma's side beat the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium as the competition was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is all set to return to India. The dates are likely to be confirmed at the IPL Governing Council meeting in the first week of March.

