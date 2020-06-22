What Happened To Reggie White? Former NFL Star's Death Linked To Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Reggie White is widely regarded as one of the finest players to ever play the NFL and put forth a legendary career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. White was posthumously elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot on February 4, 2006. The Reggie White death occurred on December 26, 2004, after he succumbed to cardiac arrhythmia. Here's a look at some queries such as - 'What happened to Reggie White?', 'How did Reggie White die" and 'How old was Reggie White when he died?'

Reggie White sleep apnea: What happened to Reggie White? How did Reggie White die?

Reports in regards to the Reggie White death story have highlighted the potential danger of obstructive sleep apnea and related breathing disorders. The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office cited what happened to Reggie White as cardiac and pulmonary sarcoidosis. However, reports on the contrary have suggested that 'What happened to Reggie White?' could be attributed to sleep apnea. Post the Reggie White death news, his widow Sara founded the Reggie White Sleep Disorders Research and Education Foundation, to help people with sleep disorders, in a bid to help prevent what happened to Reggie White regardless of their socio-economic status.

Reggie White Sleep apnea: What is Sleep Apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea is associated with daytime sleepiness, cognitive impairment, hypertension, myocardial infarction, pulmonary hypertension and arrhythmias as well as a two-to-seven fold increased risk of motor vehicle crashes. Sleep apnea affects an estimated 2% to 4% of the US population according to Med Page Today, which occurs when the trachea is obstructed. The website states that treatment includes the elimination of alcohol and sleep medications, weight loss for overweight patients and change in sleep position.

What happened to Reggie White? Reggie White NFL career

Reggie White enjoyed a distinguished NFL career and was named in the NFL Hall of Fame after his death. White had recorded 198 sacks, a then NFL record. During his time in NFL, Reggie White featured in 12 Pro Bowls and had his jersey no.92 retired by both Green bay packers and Philadelphia Eagles. White helped the Packers win a Super Bowl, with a game-ending sack, in Super Bowl XXXI, which remains his only Super Bowl win.

(Image Credit: packers.com)