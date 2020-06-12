Pete Carroll Reveals Regret At Not Signing Colin Kaepernick For Seahawks Back In 2016

The ongoing anti-racism protests in the United States have been raging on for the last couple of weeks. The discussion around police brutality and systemic racism has reignited the controversy surrounding former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. NFL stars and other activists, including Rev Al Sharpton, have called for NFL authorities to apologise to Colin Kaepernick for allegedly blackballing him since his kneeling display during the 2016-17 season. Seattle Seahawks boss Pete Carroll recently spoke about how he regrets missing out on signing the QB in 2017. Potential Colin Kaepernick NFL offers have been rumoured to be made by the Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and other teams, but no concrete news has emerged yet.

Seahawks' Russell Wilson speaks out against systemic racism and police brutality

Pete Carroll reveals regret at not signing Colin Kaepernick for Seahawks in 2016

In a recent interview with Seattle Times, Seahawks coach and VP Pete Carroll expressed regret as the team missed out on the signing of Colin Kaepernick in 2017. Peter Carroll was quoted as saying, “When you look back, I felt like we missed the opportunity. I wish we could have figured it out, knowing what we know now, and give him the chance because I would love to see him play football all those years.” Kaepernick has been without an NFL franchise since the last three years now after he saw out his contract with the 49ers in 2017.

Last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the ongoing protests and the Black Lives Matter movement in a recent video on the NFL's social media handles. However, Pete Carroll believes the league and its senior officials need to take responsibility and initiate change within the league itself first. Peter Carroll added, “Because the NFL is as powerful an institution as there is in the country, and this frickin’ league needs to stand up for the right stuff, and make things move where we can make things move. We have a lot of power. Something happens, and next thing you know the president is commenting on it. We have the platform to do great stuff.”

Is Colin Kaepernick returning to NFL? Kaepernick NFL offer

"He's in the best shape of his life."



Colin Kaepernick reportedly is training as if he will be on an NFL roster this season https://t.co/axFmssmBmT pic.twitter.com/3S0kqtLmgX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 9, 2020

Pete Carroll on the Black Lives Matter movement

