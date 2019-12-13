Kingsley Coman Likely To Be Back In January 2020 For Bayern Munich, Will Miss Three Games

Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 6 of the Champions League. The victory meant that the Bavarians maintained a 100% victory record with six wins in six games. However, the team suffered a major setback with an injury to their winger Kingsley Coman.

That’s the worst injury I’ve seen all year



Kingsley Coman scored against Tottenham Hotspur

Kingsley Coman scored the first goal of the night in the 14th minute. However, the player could not continue further after he locked his knee in the 27th minute and had to be subbed off. Earlier, the injury was thought to be quite serious with some even stating that the player might bring an end to his professional footballing career.

Kingsley Coman likely to miss out three matches

ℹ️ Kingsley #Coman has been given the all-clear and should make his comeback in January. #FCBayern — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 12, 2019

Bayern Munich, after the match, had stated that Coman had suffered a capsule tear in the left knee. A further update from the club has delivered a positive development. It is now believed that the player is likely to return to action in January 2020. He is likely to miss a maximum of three games for the Bavarians.

Kingsley Coman has been injury prone throughout his career

Kingsley Coman has been quite injury-prone in his career. In 2018, the winger was forced to miss a total of 34 games for Bayern Munich due to injury. He had then given a heartbreaking interview during his recovery period. While speaking to TF1, Coman had stated last year that he would consider giving up football if he was forced to undergo more surgeries. Coman has already undergone two surgeries and he was quick to comment that he did not want to relive the days of his injuries.

Kingsley Coman has played 17 games across all competitions for the Bavarians this season (scoring thrice and assisting on one occasion). Bayern Munich are placed seventh in Bundesliga, with seven wins out of the total 14 games. They have drawn thrice while losing on four occasions. Bayern Munich will next play against SV Werder Bremen on Saturday, December 14, 2019.