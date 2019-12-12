Kingsley Coman Ponders Calling It Quits After Suffering Major Injury Against Tottenham

Bayern Munich defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 6 of the Champions League. The Bavarians maintained a 100% victory record with six wins in six games. However, the Bundesliga champions suffered a major setback with an injury to their French star winger Kingsley Coman.

That’s the worst injury I’ve seen all year



Hope it's nothing serious for Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman scored against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring for his side with a strike in the 14th minute. However, the player’s time on the pitch did not last long. The Frenchman locked up his knee in the 27th minute and had to be subbed off. According to reports in Germany, the injury might hamper Coman’s career if he is asked to undergo another surgery.

Kingsley Coman has undergone two surgeries

Kingsley Coman has suffered multiple injuries so far in his career. In 2018, Coman had missed a total of 34 games for Bayern Munich due to injury. He gave a heartbreaking interview during his recovery period. While speaking to TF1, Coman had stated last year that he would consider giving up football if he was forced to undergo more surgeries. Coman has already undergone two surgeries due to injuries and he was quick to comment that he did not want to relive the days of his injuries. He further stated that he would not agree for a third surgery in future, meaning that he would consider retiring from football.

Kingsley Coman suffered a minor injury in November 2019

Kingsley Coman had also suffered a minor injury while on duty with world champions France in November 2019. He had to be subbed off in the 88th minute of the match between France and Moldova. He was sent back home early by the national team.

Bayern Munich will play against SV Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

Kingsley Coman has played a total of 17 games across all competitions for Bayern this season, while scoring thrice and assisting once. His team is seventh in Bundesliga, with seven wins out of the total 14 games. They have drawn thrice while losing on four occasions. Bayern Munich will next play against SV Werder Bremen on Saturday, December 14, 2019 .

