Concacaf Nations League Live Stream: How To Watch Canada Vs Honduras And Other Matches

In the current Nations League window, Canada has only played one match and emerged victorious with a 4-0 win against Curacao. The team's goalscorers in the match were Alphonso Davies, who scored twice, and Steven Vitória and Lucas Cavallini, who each scored one goal. In 2022, Canada played seven matches, winning five and losing two, both of which were 1-0 defeats.

Honduras, on the other hand, won their opening Nations League game against Curacao 1-0, but their joy was short-lived as they lost to the same opponent in a rematch last Monday, with a score of 2-1. This initial win over Curacao was Honduras' first victory since July last year when they beat Panama in the Gold Cup group stage.

In a World Cup qualifier held in January, Canada emerged victorious over Honduras, marking the most recent encounter between the two teams. Prior to that match, the teams had drawn in their three previous meetings, with Honduras' last victory against Canada dating back to 2016.

How to watch Concacaf Nations League?

The live broadcast of the Concacaf Nations League will be available on UniMas and TUDN TV channels in the United States. The live streaming will be shown on fuboTV and Paramount+.

In Canada, the live broadcast of the North American league will be available on Telus Ch. 980. The live streaming will be shown on fuboTV and OneSoccer.ca.

Unfortunately, viewers in India will not be able to watch the live broadcast or streaming of the Concacaf Nations League.

Canada vs Honduras: Predicted starting lineups

Canada's predicted starting XI: Johnston, Vitória, Miller, Adekugbe, Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustáquio, Davies, Larin, David; Borjan

Honduras' predicted starting XI: Nunez, Maldonado, Melendez, Decas, Rodriquez, Arriaga, Flores, Pinto, Bengtson, Quioto; Fonseca

Canada vs Honduras: Full squads

Canada

Goalkeepers: Borjan, Crépeau, St Clair

Defenders: Henry, Vitória, Adekugbe, Laryea, Johnston, Miller, Kennedy

Midfielders: Hutchinson, Piette, Kaye, Buchanan, Davies, Eustáquio, Edwards

Forwards: Larin, Hoilett, Cavallini, David, Brym, Ugbo, Koleosho

Honduras

Goalkeepers: Licona, Lopez, Menjívar, Fonseca

Defenders: Vargas, Decas, Pereira, Meléndez, Maldonado, Núñez, Elvir, Aguilera, Oliva, Orellana

Midfielders: Arriaga, Mejía, Rodríguez, López, Castellanos, Flores, Argueta, Martinez, Moya, Ramírez, Sacaza, Sander, Vega

Forwards: Palma, Castillo, Bengtson, Quioto, Pinto, Róchez, Solano, Bernárdez

Image: AP

